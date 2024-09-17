17 Sep, 2024
17 Sep, 2024 @ 07:00
1 min read

Scientists closely monitor a volcano in Spain after recording 39 mini earthquakes in a week

SCIENTISTS are closely monitoring a Spanish volcano following a recent surge in seismic activity.

Between September 7 and 12, some 39 earthquakes were recorded in the area surrounding the Enmedio volcano, located between the islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Involcan, the Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands, told Spanish news agency EFE that the typical weekly average sees around a dozen low-magnitude tremors.

While 39 in a week is not common, it added that it is not completely abnormal either.

The zone around the Enmedio volcano is one of the most active in the Canary Islands.

Involca said the current probability of an earthquake reaching a magnitude to cause significant damage remains quite low.

Nevertheless, it said the recent surge in tremors has led to the need for more detailed studies.

Involcan said the mini earthquakes may be felt by residents but insisted the likelihood of significant damage remains low.

Laurence Dollimore

