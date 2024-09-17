British boy, 15, is fighting for his life after near-fatal accident at a water park in Spain’s Mallorca

A 15-YEAR-OLD British boy is fighting for his life after suffering a near-fatal drowning at a Mallorca water park.

The teenager was rushed to hospital on Monday afternoon following the incident in Alcudia.

According to Spanish reports, the child was ‘knocked unconscious’ after ‘hitting his head’ while going down one of the slides.

The horrific ordeal took place at the Hidropark centre, reports Cronica Balear.

The boy’s ambulance was reportedly escorted by Guardia Civil motorcycles.

Local reports said the boy sank to the bottom of the pool as soon as he exited the slide.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and were able to ‘recover his pulse’, but the boy remained unconscious.

He was stabilised but had to be taken to the Son Espases hospital.

A so-called ‘green alert’ was activated by the Guardia Civil, meaning traffic was cut off to speed up the ambulance’s route to hospital.

The events unfolded at around 4pm, when calls were made to the 061 emergency hotline.

An investigation into the incident continues.