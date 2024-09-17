What’s the big deal with Olivenza? The charming border town in Spain that’s being claimed by Portugal – and is even on the CIA’s radar

TENSIONS between Spain and Portugal have resurfaced over the sovereignty of the small town of Olivenza, located on the border between the two countries.

Rooted in centuries of political manoeuvring and border changes, the region surrounding the town has even been classified as a ‘zone of dispute’ by the CIA, the US intelligence agency.

With street signs in both Spanish and Portuguese, Portuguese-influenced cuisine, and a shared cultural heritage all merge together to create a distinctive atmosphere in this town of 11,000 people on the Spanish side of the border in Badajoz, Extremadura.

So much so that it has often been described as a microcosm of the complex relationship between the two Iberian nations.

The dispute had fallen off the radar until last Friday, when Portugal’s National Defence Minister, Nuno Melo, publicly called for Spain to return Olivenza to Portuguese control.

Melo asserted that the town, which was Portuguese for over 600 years, is ‘naturally Portuguese’ and that Portugal’s claim is rooted in historical treaties.

“As far as Olivenza is concerned, the Portuguese state does not recognise it as being Spanish territory.”

He added that it was not a question of ‘yesterday – it is today.’

The origins of the dispute can be traced back to the early 19th century, when Napoleon Bonaparte’s invasion of Spain led to a series of border changes.

In 1801, Spain forced Portugal to cede Olivenza as part of the peace settlement in the Treaty of Badajoz.

Portugal later demanded its return at the Congress of Vienna that sought to restore Europe’s borders in 1815 after the end of the Napoleonic Wars.

One of the agreements included a resolution that Spain should return Olivenza to Portugal – something that it never complied with and Portugal has been contesting ever since.

Despite Portugal’s persistent claims, Spain has maintained that Olivenza is an integral part of its territory.

For the residents of Olivenza, the dispute has been a source of both pride and frustration.

Many locals identify strongly with both Spanish and Portuguese cultures, and the ongoing debate has forced them to face a complex past.

“We feel like we belong to both countries,” said Maria Garcia, a lifelong resident of Olivenza. “Our history is intertwined, and our way of life reflects both Spanish and Portuguese influences.”

Yet the CIA classifies the town as an international dispute zone, placing it alongside contentious regions like Palestine and the India-China border in its records.

While Portugal’s claim remains active, Spanish authorities have downplayed the issue.

Extremadura’s current president, María Guardiola, was clear in her stance: “Olivenza has been Spanish since 1801, and it will remain so. This debate isn’t even on the table.”

The stance may raise eyebrows in Gibraltar, which has been British for a century longer yet Spain still seeks to retake it.

Despite losing the Rock in 1704, Spain has consistently claimed it is still part of their territory and its sovereignty should be returned to their control.

Spain also has border disputes with Morocco over the exclaves of Melilla and Ceuta which exist on African soil and were captured from the predecessor kingdoms of Morocco in colonial wars centuries ago.