Barcelona records highest-ever June temperature – as investigation launched into death of female street cleaner, 51

BARCELONA recorded its highest-ever June temperature on Monday as Spain continues to bake in a sweltering heatwave.

The Fabra Observatory – an astronomical observatory that overlooks Barcelona from an elevation of 415 metres above sea level – registered a high of 37.6C, beating the previous record of 37.3C set in June 2019.

In a sign of this year’s unseasonably high temperatures, four of the twelve warmest June days ever recorded in Barcelona have come in 2025.

For the first time since records began, temperatures in Barcelona’s city centre failed to drop below 20C at any point during the month.

During the last eleven nights of June, city centre temperatures never fell below 25C.

The record temperatures come as Barcelona City Council launch an investigation into the death of a street cleaner on Saturday, when the Catalan capital recorded highs exceeding 35C.

The 51-year-old woman worked from 2.30pm to 9.30pm in the city’s famous Gothic Quarter, but suddenly collapsed at home after her shift.

In a statement on Monday morning, the council ruled out launching an internal investigation amid claims that FCC, the company contracted to provide street cleaning services, argued it had complied with all heatwave-related safety protocols.

But officials launched a u-turn after messages seen by Spanish broadsheet El País revealed the woman had complained about feeling ill.

The woman wrote a WhatsApp message to a friend in which she said: “Hi honey. Sorry for nor getting back to you earlier. I had a really bad afternoon. Not just because of the mess, but because I thought I was dying. I had pain in my arms, chest and neck, like cramps. I was on Campellans [a street near Barcelona cathedral].”

