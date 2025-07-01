2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orihuela Costa with pool – € 174,900

This well-maintained apartment is located in the popular Sungolfbeach residence in Las Filipinas, Orihuela Costa. The property is situated on the ground floor and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The apartment is being sold fully furnished, making it ready to move in immediately. You will also have your own parking space in the underground garage. The residence offers excellent facilities, including a beautifully landscaped communal swimming pool with jacuzzi, a playground, green areas, and a modern co-working space. Here you can enjoy comfort, relaxation, and practical amenities — an… See full property details

Apartment

Orihuela Costa, Alicante

2 beds 1 baths

€ 174,900

