PICTURED: British woman, 48, killed in collision after racing against ‘drunk’ speedboat driver on the Costa del Sol

THE identity of the female jet ski rider who died on Saturday after crashing into a boat at Los Toros beach has now been confirmed by local authorities as Debra Wright, 48, from Ashton-in-Makerfield, who was on holiday with her partner.

As reported yesterday by The Olive Press, the victim was British, and further developments have been confirmed since.

The driver of the speedboat, a friend of the couple, was found to have been under the influence of alcohol. Police are investigating the turn of events to paint an accurate depiction as to why the accident took place. It appears that the driver of the speed boat made a swerve towards the jet ski, resulting in the fatal collision.

According to the investigation, the driver of the boat and the jetski are friends and were racing each other. The jet ski rider was the partner of the woman.

It appears that the speed boat ended up hitting the jet ski after carrying out a swerve, which caused the fatal accident.

The woman was gravely injured with the propeller of the boat.

Whilst emergency services were called the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, unable to be saved.

El Sur has reported that the driver of the speed boat has now been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, and driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver was confirmed to have positive blood alcohol levels.

The accident continues to be investigated as to why the speed boat crashed with the jet ski, resulting in her death.

The accident took place on Saturday at 19:25. Debra leaves behind her husband Chris, chairman of Ashton Town F.C. Outpourings of grief have been published on social media in the wake of her death.

