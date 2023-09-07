A TROUPE of dwarf bullfighters have hit back after a regional Spanish government banned their comedy show following complaints from ‘woke’ activists.

The mini matadors said they are the ‘victims’ after so-called ‘do-gooders’ claimed it was humiliating for little people to take part in such a performance.

But members of the group, called Diversion en el Ruedo, insisted they are ‘entirely happy’ and don’t feel at all degraded, adding that banning their show signals ‘a total lack of respect’ for their feelings.

Their popular routine sees them dressed in gaudy clothes while wearing heavy make-up and skillfully leaping out of the path of charging bulls – which most importantly, they say, are not harmed.

But following outcry, their next event, scheduled for Murcia’s bullring on Wednesday (September 13), has been cancelled.

It comes after an official complaint was filed by an animal protection group to the region’s acting president, Fernando Lopez Miras.

The Franz Weber foundation made their plea to the Ministry of Social Rights, as well as the Disabled Persons Directorate at the Murcia government headquarters.

The foundation described the shows as ‘degrading’ for the dwarfs and a ‘cruel mockery’.

They cited a section of Spain’s General Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities that specifically vetoes ‘any bullfighting show in which there is mockery, ridicule or humiliation for people with functional diversity’.

Spain’s parliament saw its Senate upper house back a measure last April to ban such events but the move still has to be approved by the lower house.

Daniel Calderon – a bullfighter and manager of the company, Diversiones en el Ruedo comedy troupe, said in a statement: “It shows a complete lack of respect and freedom.

“We are skilled professionals who work hard and entertain like other performers.”

He added: “All those who enter the ring are registered as bullfighters at Spain’s Ministry of Culture, whatever size they are, and we enter of our own free will.

“Surely it’s discrimination to stop us from doing so?”