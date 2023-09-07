4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Molvizar with pool - € 300,000

Molvízar, Granada 4 beds 2 baths € 300,000

Rural property with 200 m² built, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, Beautiful cortijo in Molvízar, the property is in very good condition with Andalusian details.The house has an open kitchen, living room, two bathrooms, 4 large bedrooms, a large terrace. A large back porch, large pool and a gazebo with a grill.If you wish to receive more information about this property or arrange a visit, do not hesitate to contact the International Management agents. You can contact us by email: info@gestioninternacional.com, by phone: 673 850 925, or directly at our office… See full property details