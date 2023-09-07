Spain’s Guardia Civil have told the Olive Press they ‘suspect’ that two bodies recovered off the Manacor coast on Monday are a German father and son who vanished during a storm while sailing in late August.

A 50-year-old German and his son, 19, disappeared while sailing a vessel named the Makan Angin between Menorca and Mallorca on August 27.

“It is possible that the two bodies found are the two missing Germans, particularly, we have a very strong suspicion about one of them,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

DNA tests are being carried out to confirm the identities, as police authorities are not 100% certain about the identity.

“DNA tests are necessary as it was not possible to confirm it was them. The bodies were in an advanced decomposition state and this made their accurate identification impossible. At first, we were not even sure if one of the corpses was a man or a woman’s body.” the agent continued.

He added: “We should have the results of the DNA tests in about two or three weeks.”

Read more: