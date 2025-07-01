Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz survives Wimbledon first round scare after five-set thriller against Italian veteran

REIGNING Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a first-round shock after overcoming Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in a gruelling five-set, four-and-a-half hour battle on Centre Court.

Temperatures hit 32C at SW19 on Monday as the 22-year-old Spaniard dug deep to defeat Fognini 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, widely expected to be the 38-year-old Italian’s final Wimbledon appearance before retirement.

The sweltering heat courtside proved too much for one spectator sat in the sun, prompting a 15-minute delay in the deciding set as the fan received medical attention.

Murcia-born Alcaraz is no stranger to sky-high temperatures and was eager to help, running across court to hand the stricken onlooker a bottle of cold water.

But the five-time Grand Slam winner – bookies favourite following last month’s French Open classic against rival Jannik Sinner – will know he has much to work on after a performance characterised by sloppy serving and uncharacteristic unforced errors.

Alcaraz will need to improve on Monday’s performance if he is to retain his Wimbledon crown. Credit: Cordon Press

“I tried my best but I can be better. I need to improve in the next round,” admitted Alcaraz post-match.

A first-serve percentage below 50% was symptomatic of a performance strewn with errors – even if the No.2 seed found a decent rhythm during the fifth and final set.

After the match, Alcaraz heaped praise on his Italian rival, telling the Centre Court crowd: “I don’t know why this is his last Wimbledon because with the level he is playing he can play for another three or four years.

“Fabio is a great player and has shown his level throughout his career.

“I’m sad it is probably his last Wimbledon but I’m happy to have shared the court with him.”

Alcaraz’s victory sets up a second round clash against 21-year-old British qualifier Oliver Tarvet, who defeated Switzerland’s Leandro Riedi on Wimbledon debut.

