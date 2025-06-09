Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz retains French Open title after ‘greatest Grand Slam final ever’

CARLOS Alcaraz produced a scarcely-believable comeback to defeat world No.1 Jannik Sinner in a gruelling five-and-a-half hour French Open final on Sunday, labelled by many as the greatest battle in Grand Slam history.

The Spaniard came from two sets to love down and saved three Championship points to retain his French Open title at Roland Garros and win a fifth Grand Slam title at the age of just 22.

In a style befitting a game oozing with remarkable skill, fitness and poise, Alcaraz delivered a stunning final forehand to lift the 15,000 spectators inside Court Philippe Chatrier to their feet and win 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in five hours and 29 minutes, the longest final in French Open history.

With victory, Murcia-born Alcaraz becomes the third-youngest man in history to claim five of tennis’ most prized trophies, following in the footsteps of Bjorn Borg (aged 21) and fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal (aged 22).

He is also the first champion in the history of men’s Grand Slam tennis to save three Championship points on the way to winning a final.

The final was the longest in French Open history, lasting five hours and 29 minutes. Credit: Cordon Press

In the process, Alcaraz inflicted a first-ever Grand Slam final defeat on Italian superstar Sinner, who appeared to feel the impact of a three-month drugs ban earlier this year as his fitness toiled towards the climax.

Alcaraz has won nine of the ten matches he has played that have lasted longer than three hours and 50 minutes. Sinner, meanwhile, has lost all six.

With the Eiffel Tower watching on, a lively, boisterous crowd that included celebrities such as French rugby superstar Antoine Dupont, British Formula One driver George Russell and American film director Spike Lee settled in to witness the two best players in the world take part in an extraordinary final.

Alcaraz and Sinner have the potential to create a rivalry akin to that between Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, or the previous ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic – defeated by Sinner in the sem-final – Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I think every rivalry is different,” said Sinner. “Back in the days, they played different tennis. Now it is very physical, but you cannot compare. I was lucky enough to play against Novak and Rafa. Beating these guys, it takes a lot. I have the same feeling with Carlos and some other players. It’s very special. I’m happy to be part of this.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have now shared the last six Grand Slam titles. Credit: Cordon Press

In his victory speech, covered in clay after collapsing to the ground in celebration, Alcaraz told his rival: “The level you have is amazing. It is a privilege to share a court with you in every tournament and in making history.”

“It was amazing,” he added. “Being two sets to love down against the world No.1, the level Jannik was playing, it was unbelievable. I just put my heart into it. Just tried to keep it going, not thinking about the result, just to put up my best tennis in the third set, in the fourth and then the fifth.

“The fifth was about not giving up. It was just fighting and thinking point after point. At the end it was just playing with the heart and I think I did it.”

Sinner replied in sporting fashion: “Congratulations Carlos. It was an amazing performance from you. It was an amazing battle. I won’t sleep well tonight but it’s OK.”