Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from retaining his French Open title

by
SPAIN’S Carlos Alcaraz has booked his second successive French Open final this Sunday after a walkover win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Paris on Friday.

Musetti had to retire after suffering a thigh injury late in the third set before calling it quits after suffering a service break early in the fourth.

Alcaraz, 22, was comfortably ahead 4-6 7-6, 6-0 2-0 when the players prematurely shook hands.

The defending champion from Murcia will play either world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic who at the age of 38 who is looking for his 25th Grand Slam title.

Their match starts at 7pm.

In his courtside post-match interview, Alcaraz said: “It’s never fair. I want to win but not like this.”

“Lorenzo is a great player. He has done an incredible clay season. He’s one of the few players who has achieved semi-finals. I wish him all the best and a quick recovery.”

“The first two sets were really tough. I had chances to break his serve in the match and I couldn’t make the most of it.”

“He was playing great tennis. When I won the second set there was relief. In the third set, I knew what I had to do in the beginning – pushing him to the limit and trying to be aggressive.”

“I was more calm and I could see this more clear and I could play great tennis.”

As for the Djokovic-Sinner clash, Alcaraz said: “This match is one of the best match-ups we have in tennis right now.”

“It is going to be great tennis. I’m going to watch it, and I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to take tactics from the match.”

“They’re going to play great tennis.”

