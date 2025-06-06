Runway to success: Javea fashion show wows audience beside popular Arenal beach

AS the music began to play, the runway was set ablaze in a riot of colour and rhythm.

The energy then shifted to a Latin-inspired celebration, fusing tradition with modern flair in a bold tribute to culture and style.

Each step was a statement of strength, sensuality, and cultural pride. Each garment, a unique design, carrying the essence of Latin roots to new heights.This was the start of Boho Boutique’s fashion show at the iconic La Bambula restaurant in Javea.

Held twice a year, the stunning event has steadily grown in popularity, becoming a standout occasion on the town’s social and cultural calendar.The catwalk came to life thanks to the Birds of Paradise, a group of models wearing dazzling, colourful outfits.

Accompanied by lively batucada drumming, the models paraded in groups of three, creating a festive, immersive atmosphere.

All of them are either employees or closely connected to the JaveaCompany team, reflecting the company’s deep commitment to the local community. After a short intermission, the second half of the show delivered a more sensual and elegant mood. Tango dancers captivated the audience with both passion and precision, while the models showcased sophisticated eveningwear.

The venue buzzed with energy and excitement, as an enthusiastic audience enjoyed every moment, ending the event with a resounding ovation.

Professional models? No thanks. These were staff and friends of staff of the Javea Company. After all, who better to represent the company, but those who know it well.

If the first part of the show had a carnival spirit, the second half was about restraint. It began with strains of tango, while the clothes became more subtle and elegant, almost cabaret in style.

The setting, beside stunning Arenal bay added to the romance, and as the sun set it was truly spectacular, the mix of rustic and modern architecture blending in perfectly.

Stay tuned for the next fashion show this October.

For more photos visit www.instagram.com/labohoboutique/