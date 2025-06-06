6 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Jun, 2025 @ 16:32
··
2 mins read

Andalucia in Spring: Light, colour and the call of El Rocío

by

SPRING in Andalucia doesn’t tiptoe in. It arrives with rhythm, scent and colour – carried on warm breezes, shouted from church towers, and stamped into the red earth by horses’ hooves. This isn’t just a change in season. It’s a state of mind.

If there’s one place where spring comes alive, it’s here. Each square, hillside and coastline becomes a stage for something unforgettable. One week it’s the heady quiet of wildflower-strewn trails, the next it’s the clatter of hooves and the hum of flamenco guitars drifting through pine forests. Andalucia in spring doesn’t ask for your attention. It demands it.

Across the region, nature shrugs off winter with a flourish. In parks like Doñana, Grazalema, Cazorla and the snow-tipped Sierra Nevada, the air is crisp, the colours sharp. You can hike through cork oak forests one morning and watch eagles soar above crags the next. Horses pick their way through olive groves; clouds of blossom follow you down the trail.

Down on the coast, the beaches are waking up too – but gently. In spring, the Costa del Sol is softer around the edges, still blissfully short of summer crowds. You’ll find space to breathe on the wide sands of Cádiz, or peace among the secret coves of Almería.

But no matter how beautiful the landscape, the real pulse of the season is people – and nowhere do people come together with such intensity as La Romería del Rocío.

This is Spain’s biggest pilgrimage, and perhaps its most moving. Every spring, tens of thousands set out – on foot, horseback or in brightly decorated wagons – towards the marshland village of El Rocío. Some start from Sevilla or Huelva, others from as far as Cádiz or Madrid. They take ancient trails alongside the Guadalquivir, through the hauntingly flat plains of Doñana.

There’s music, of course: a small drum and high flute keep time, while fireworks crack overhead to guide those at the back. The wagons are trimmed with paper flowers, the women wear dresses that ripple with every step, and the air smells of wax, sweat and orange blossom. It’s loud and joyful, but also deeply, startlingly intimate.

Because Rocío isn’t just a party. It’s a collision of devotion, exhaustion and something harder to name. One moment people are singing and clapping, the next they’re silent, eyes wet, muttering promises to themselves. They sleep in fields, under stars, wrapped in blankets and old stories. It’s dusty, emotional, sometimes absurd – and utterly unforgettable.

Everything builds to Pentecost Sunday. In the small hours, after a night of song and anticipation, the moment comes: the salto. The men of Almonte leap the railings and surge into the sanctuary to lift the Virgin – the Blanca Paloma, or White Dove – and carry her through the streets. It’s frantic, heartfelt, slightly wild. And it means everything to the people who’ve walked hundreds of kilometres to be there.

Elsewhere in Andalucia, spring unfolds at a gentler pace. In mountain towns and coastal villages, locals pull chairs into the shade and pour cold beer into small glasses. There’s always something happening – Sevilla’s terraces fill up, Málaga hums with art and music, and Granada shakes off the chill with late-night tapas and views of the Alhambra glowing gold at dusk.

But even in the quietest corners, you feel it: spring here has a kind of presence. It’s in the smell of jasmine, the clink of glass in a backstreet bar, the way the sun hits a whitewashed wall. You don’t need a festival to feel it. Just time. A good pair of shoes. Maybe a notebook.

So if you’re after a spring that doesn’t just warm your skin, but stirs something deeper, Andalucia might be calling. It’s not always easy, or polished, or quiet. But it’s honest. And it stays with you.

More information can be found at andalucia.org.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spanish tourist dies from rabies in Valencia hospital after dog bite during African trip
Previous Story

Spanish tourist dies from rabies in Valencia hospital after dog bite during African trip

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop