Spanish tourist dies from rabies in Valencia hospital after dog bite during African trip

A 44-YEAR-OLD man died on Friday after contracting rabies from a dog bite during a visit to Ethiopia in July 2024.

The Europa Press and Efe news agencies confirmed his death from Health Ministry sources.

The last documented human rabies fatality in Spain was six years ago after a Moroccan man travelled to his native country and got bit by a cat.

On his return to Spain, he was admitted to hospital in Bilbao where he subsequently died.

The latest case in Valencia became public on Thursday when the patient’s condition was described as ‘poorly’ in the ICU of the Valencia Clinical Hospital.

He had not been vaccinated against rabies and tested positive on May 29.

Prior to that he saw his doctor several times when he began to develop some symptoms associated with rabies like fever, mood swings, and nausea.

It was not until he began to suffer from hydrophobia (an intolerance to water) that the severity of his condition emerged.

The Todo Alicante news portal has revealed that the victim was born in Alcoy and lived in the northern inland area of Alicante province.

The man- named as Gabriel S.P. was a resident of the mountain village of Agres with a population of around 600.

He owned a restaurant which he ran with his wife.

Todo Alicante reported his condition did not deteriorate until three weeks ago.

His partner- the main risk of a human rabies transfer- has been treated and has presented no symptoms.