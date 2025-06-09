9 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
9 Jun, 2025 @ 10:47
··
1 min read

Town in Spain sizzles in near 43C as ‘inhuman temperatures’ prediction bears out

by

EXPERT predictions of ‘inhuman temperatures’ were borne out this weekend as one of Spain’s traditional ‘Iberian oven’ hotspots baked in 40C+ temperatures.

The province of Sevilla was struck hardest by the second major heatwave of the year, with Moron de la Frontera recording a suffocating 42.9C on Sunday.

It was the hottest spot in the country, but the sizzling conditions weren’t limited to just one location, with around 40 weather stations across Spain registering temperatures of 40C or higher during the weekend.

Andalucia’s provinces of Sevilla and Cordoba dominated the temperature charts, with Montoro in Cordoba hitting 42.7C and Carmona in Sevilla matching that scorching figure.

READ MORE: Spain to be ‘epicentre of inhuman temperatures’: These will be the areas most affected

Other areas in Sevilla province weren’t far behind, with Fuentes de Andalucía and the city’s airport both recording 42.6C, whilst Ecija registered 42.4C.

The extreme heat has prompted health warnings across the region, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated.

However, there may be some respite on the horizon for southern Spain, with meteorologists predicting a slight cooling on Monday in the worst-affected areas.

READ MORE: Only third of young Spaniards are Catholic as religious rates plummet in Spain

But the relief may be short-lived for other parts of the country, as temperatures are expected to rise in northern Spain as the heatwave shifts its focus.

The scorching temperatures have also raised concerns about wildfire risks, with much of the countryside tinder-dry after blooming from the rainy springl.

Spain’s national weather service AEMET continues to monitor the situation closely, with further updates expected as the heatwave develops throughout the week.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

INTERNS LEAVE SPAIN: So long, and thanks for all the stories!

Latest from Lead

Go toTop