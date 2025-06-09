Town in Spain sizzles in near 43C as ‘inhuman temperatures’ prediction bears out

EXPERT predictions of ‘inhuman temperatures’ were borne out this weekend as one of Spain’s traditional ‘Iberian oven’ hotspots baked in 40C+ temperatures.

The province of Sevilla was struck hardest by the second major heatwave of the year, with Moron de la Frontera recording a suffocating 42.9C on Sunday.

It was the hottest spot in the country, but the sizzling conditions weren’t limited to just one location, with around 40 weather stations across Spain registering temperatures of 40C or higher during the weekend.

Andalucia’s provinces of Sevilla and Cordoba dominated the temperature charts, with Montoro in Cordoba hitting 42.7C and Carmona in Sevilla matching that scorching figure.

?? Alrededor de cuarenta estaciones de nuestra red han alcanzado o superado los 40 ºC este domingo.



? Los valores más altos se han registrado en las provincias de Sevilla y Córdoba.



? El lunes refrescará un poco por allí, pero subirán las temperaturas en el norte peninsular. pic.twitter.com/bAwwBEvGeW — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 8, 2025

Other areas in Sevilla province weren’t far behind, with Fuentes de Andalucía and the city’s airport both recording 42.6C, whilst Ecija registered 42.4C.

The extreme heat has prompted health warnings across the region, with authorities urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours and keep hydrated.

However, there may be some respite on the horizon for southern Spain, with meteorologists predicting a slight cooling on Monday in the worst-affected areas.

But the relief may be short-lived for other parts of the country, as temperatures are expected to rise in northern Spain as the heatwave shifts its focus.

The scorching temperatures have also raised concerns about wildfire risks, with much of the countryside tinder-dry after blooming from the rainy springl.

Spain’s national weather service AEMET continues to monitor the situation closely, with further updates expected as the heatwave develops throughout the week.