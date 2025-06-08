INTERNS LEAVE SPAIN: So long, and thanks for all the stories!

The Olive Press is bidding farewell to two of our most recent interns, who have each played a key role in our newsroom during their time with us.

Tom Ewart-Smith, a British student spending part of his university year abroad, has been with the paper for four-and-a-half months.

During this time, he has become a valued member of the team, contributing articles, carrying out independent research, and showing initiative in chasing stories.

He will now go back to the UK to resume his studies and start his last year of university.

Dylan Wagemans, from Belgium, joined us for two months as part of his International Journalism studies.

In his time here, he too made a strong impact, bringing enthusiasm, curiosity and dedication to every assignment he undertook.

He returns to Belgium to graduate and receive his International Journalism-degree and make his entry into the professional world.

Both interns demonstrated their commitment and adaptability, including during the recent nationwide blackout when, unable to reach the rest of the team, they took to the streets to find out what was happening.

They are both very grateful for the chances and coaching that The Olive Press team has given them.

The Olive Press has already welcomed many interns and young journalists during its nearly 20 years of existence.

Earlier this year, Olive Press journalist Yzabelle Bostyn was named NCTJ Trainee Journalist of the Year in a fiercely competitive British media award, beating candidates from The Times and Express & Star.

She joined us two years ago and, through mentoring from News Editor Dilip Kuner (ex-Sunday Mirror), Digital Editor Walter Finch (ex-Daily Mail) and Editor Jon Clarke (ex-Mail on Sunday), blossomed into a sharp, passionate investigative journalist.

Over the years, dozens of young journalists have worked at The Olive Press, going on to work at major news outlets across the UK, Europe, and the US.

Some have stayed in Spain to report on issues close to their hearts, while others have taken their Olive Press experience to roles at major broadcasters, international magazines, and respected national newspapers.

The newsroom continues to be a launching pad for bright, ambitious reporters willing to learn more about what it takes to become a professional journalist.

In the following weeks, we will be welcoming more interns, as part of our constant search for young talent, and to bring you the best content possible.