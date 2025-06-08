8 Jun, 2025
4 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Durcal – € 225,000

A unique opportunity in the heart of the Lecrín Valley! This spacious and bright house is for sale in the charming village of Dúrcal, ideal both as a permanent residence and as a vacation home. The property features: A cozy living-dining room, perfect for family gatherings. A kitchen with a fireplace, providing a warm and homey atmosphere. A beautiful interior patio provides natural light and a pleasant outdoor space. 4 spacious bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms. A loft with multiple possibilities: a leisure area, an office, a storage room, or even an extra room. Located in a quiet and well… See full property details

Townhouse

Dúrcal, Granada

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 225,000

