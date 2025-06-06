Spain to be ‘epicentre of inhuman temperatures’: These will be the areas most affected

SPAIN is bracing for an ‘Iberian oven’ heat wave as temperatures set to soar to 42C in some regions.

Temperatures are expected to soar to a sweltering 42C in parts of inland Andalucia, while coastal areas such as Malaga, Marbella and Alicante are forecast to bake in the high 30s.

Weather forecasters are warning of ‘inhuman temperatures’ accompanied by extreme drought conditions as an anticyclone system takes hold.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange-level weather alerts for extreme heat in Seville and Cordoba this Sunday, June 8. The countryside areas of both provinces—Campiña Sevillana and Campiña Cordobesa—are expected to hit 42C, with the warning in place from 1pm to 9pm.

A yellow-level alert has also been issued for the same areas on Saturday, June 7, with highs of 38C predicted. AEMET has warned that the risk to health will be significant, particularly for the elderly, children, and people with pre-existing conditions.

Valencia is set for 35C, whilst the scenic Costa Brava around Girona will see a more moderate but still uncomfortable 29C.

Alicante is forecast to hit 34C, with inland areas around Elche and the popular expat town of Xàbia potentially reaching 36C.

The normally pleasant microclimates around Benidorm and Altea will see temperatures soar to 33-35C, making beach days almost unbearable during peak hours.

Residents and holidaymakers in the Balearics won’t escape either. Palma in Mallorca is forecast to hit 35C, with inland areas of the island potentially reaching 38C.

The popular northern resorts of Alcúdia and Puerto Pollensa will see temperatures climb to 34C. Ibiza town is expected to reach 33C, whilst even the usually cooler northern parts of the island will experience 30-32C.

The heatwave is hitting earlier than usual and is prompting renewed concern among health authorities and meteorologists. Some experts believe it may be a harbinger of a hotter-than-average summer ahead.

Madrid is also forecast to sweat through 36C over the weekend—well above the seasonal norm—while the Balearics and Canary Islands are experiencing so-called ‘tropical nights’, with temperatures failing to drop below 25C even after sunset.

High humidity along the Mediterranean coast is compounding the discomfort. In the Balearic Islands, locals have described the conditions as ‘oppressive’, with little overnight relief from the stifling heat.

In response, local councils along the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have activated heat protocols, urging residents and visitors to stay hydrated, avoid the sun between 12pm and 4pm, and check on elderly or isolated neighbours.

Hospitals across Andalucia are bracing for a potential uptick in heatstroke and dehydration cases, with emergency services on alert.

Transport services may also be affected, with regional bus and rail operators warning of delays or service adjustments due to the extreme temperatures.

As the climate crisis continues to fuel increasingly frequent and intense weather events across southern Europe, this weekend’s spike serves as an early reminder of what may be to come.