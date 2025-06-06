Sevilla students feeling the crush of Spain’s housing crisis

STUDENTS studying in Seville have to pay an average of €350 for just a room in the Andalusian capital.

The rental market in Seville has already increased by six percent compared to last year.

A new study released by Live4Life, the first Spanish online rental platform offered just to students found that in 2023, the rental costs for a room in Seville was €300, and it’s already increased by €50 extra in just two years.

That’s an extra €50 that students could be spending on their studies, their extracurricular activities, and putting back into their savings to plan for their future.

Instead, they’re having to work extra hours, ask parents for extra money, and fundraise, when they should be having the time of their lives, learning about themselves and growing into their future careers.

Seville is not the only city putting increasing pressure on its students.

In Alicante, the increase for rental costs for students was 23 percent in the past year, the highest ever.

In Valencia, the increase was 14 percent, and in Madrid, it was 10 percent.

Students – not on full time wages – are facing the same rental costs for those who work full time.

Live4Life Seville office director Andy Reyes recommended students hoping to study in Seville look to Tiro de Linea, Macarena, and Oliva to find rooms still averaging around €300 a month.

