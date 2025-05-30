Thousands of American students blocked from attending university in Spain thanks to new red tape

‘VERY CONFUSING’ instructions for implementing new immigration laws, have US university students flustered about whether they’ll be able to study under the Spanish sun.

“Europe already had a reputation for bureaucratic chaos, but with the new immigration law, Spain will begin to lose university students from abroad at an astonishing rate,” the Association of North American University Programs in Spain told the ABC.

With ‘ambiguous and difficult to comply with’ instructions on the new regulations being released in issued weeks, the association says there has been ‘bureaucratic chaos’ at the Spanish Consulates General in the US.

It believes this could lead to the cancellation or delay in the arrival of thousands of American students in 2026.

The association has called on the Spanish government for an urgent solution in the form of a temporary moratorium on the requirements while they are reviewed by academic stakeholders.

However, the association is yet to receive a reply.

US exchange students bring in more than 600 million euros to Spain each year, with 20,000 people passing through Spanish university corridors.

