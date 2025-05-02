Looking for information on the best Spanish courses and programs in Valencia?

According to Forbes, you’re making a great choice. Earlier this year, the magazine named Valencia as the best city in the world for expats, following a poll of 12,500 foreign residents by InterNations.

In fact, the Valencian region received more Spanish language students than Barcelona and Madrid combined – some 33,057 students according to the 2024 FEDELE report.

Suppose you’re one of thousands looking to learn Spanish in Valencia during an extended holiday, a year abroad or part-time while working remotely. In that case, you’re probably asking: “What’s the best Spanish school or programme in Valencia?

In this guide by the Olive Press – Spain’s #1 online English newspaper – we’ll reveal the 11 best Spanish language schools in Valencia.

Top Valencia language schools

There are more than 30 Spanish language schools in Valencia. So, which ones are the best?

If you’re serious about studying Spanish, then you should be aware of the Instituto Cervantes. It is the only government-backed body dedicated to promoting the Spanish language through official exams, a standardised curriculum and a network of accredited Spanish schools.

Learning Spanish at an accredited school brings benefits such as:

A guaranteed high standard of education

Guaranteed lessons by qualified, native Spanish teachers

A learning program based on the CEFR framework – which grades your Spanish level from A1 (beginner) through to C2 (fluent)

Opportunities to get internationally recognised DELE qualifications for your CV or resumé

The option to secure a Spanish student visa and extend your stay in Spain

For the above reasons, it’s recommended you choose a Spanish course in Valencia at a school accredited by the Instituto Cervantes – the full list of schools is here.

But there’s one more thing to know.

Spain has its own federation of language schools called FEDELE. To access this federation, schools must fulfil strict requirements on cultural immersion, having policies against bullying or discrimination, and having robust administrative systems.

There are only 11 Spanish language schools in Valencia which are both accredited by the Instituto Cervantes and are members of FEDELE.

We’ve selected only these schools to create our list below:

1. AIP Language Institute

A well-established language school in Valencia, AIP Language Institute specialises in Spanish immersion programs designed to boost fluency quickly, offering everything from intensive group courses and DELE exam preparation to private lessons and online classes. Known for its personalised attention and small class sizes, the school creates a friendly, motivating atmosphere for learners of all levels. Located in the pleasant El Pla del Real neighbourhood, just a short walk from the Turia Gardens and the university area, ALP places you in an ideal spot to explore Valencia while practising your Spanish.

C/ del Batxiller, 7, Bajo D, El Pla del Real, 46010 València, Valencia

www.spanishinvalencia.com

2. Academia La Pagoda

A boutique Spanish school in Valencia, Academia La Pagoda offers high-quality, personalised Spanish courses, including intensive programs, conversation classes, DELE preparation, and private lessons tailored to each student’s needs. With a strong focus on communicative teaching and cultural integration, the school is praised for its warm, supportive environment and expert native-speaking teachers. Situated in the El Pla del Real district, right near the Jardines del Real and close to the university area, Academia La Pagoda provides an excellent base for immersing yourself in both the language and local culture.

Carrer de Misser Mascó, 2, El Pla del Real, 46010 València, Valencia

www.lapagoda.es

3. Taronja

A vibrant and creative Spanish school in Valencia, Taronja is known for its dynamic, immersive approach — combining intensive Spanish courses with an exciting social and cultural activities program, perfect for making friends and practising outside the classroom. Offering group courses, DELE preparation, evening classes, and private lessons, Taronja stands out for its fun, artistic atmosphere and highly engaging teaching style. Located in the heart of Ciutat Vella, just steps from the bustling Plaza del Ayuntamiento and the charming old town streets, the school places you right at the centre of Valencia’s historic and cultural life.

Carrèr de Garcilaso, 15, B, Ciutat Vella, 46003 València, Valencia

www.spanishcoursespain-valencia.com

4. Hispania

A multi-award-winning Spanish school, Hispania is renowned for its flexible and innovative “open doors” teaching method, allowing students to personalise their learning schedule across a wide range of courses — from intensive group classes and DELE exam prep to business Spanish and private lessons. With a diverse international student body and a reputation for academic excellence, Hispania offers a lively, welcoming environment. Located in El Pla del Real, near the University of Valencia and just a short stroll from the lush Turia Gardens, the school provides a perfect setting to combine study with cultural exploration.

C/ de Cavanilles, 6, El Pla del Real, 46010 València, Valencia

www.hispania-valencia.com

5. Costa de Valencia

A highly regarded Spanish language school, Costa de Valencia offers a wide variety of Spanish courses — including intensive programs, DELE and SIELE exam preparation, Erasmus student courses, and private lessons — all taught by experienced native teachers using a practical, communicative approach. Known for its active social program and personalised attention, the school helps students fully immerse themselves in Spanish culture. Located on Avenida de Blasco Ibáñez in the El Pla del Real district, close to the university campus and just minutes from the Turia Gardens, it’s perfectly situated for both academic life and city exploration.

Av. de Blasco Ibáñez, 66, El Pla del Real, 46021 València, Valencia

www.costadevalencia.com

6. EUROACE

A dynamic language and cultural centre, EUROACE specialises in combining Spanish courses with unique internship, volunteering, and study-abroad programs — making it ideal for students seeking both language skills and hands-on experience. Offering intensive courses, private lessons, business Spanish, and exam preparation, the school is praised for its flexible, personalised approach. Located on Carrer de Colón in the upscale L’Eixample district, just steps from Valencia’s main shopping street and a short walk to the old town, EUROACE offers a prime central location for immersing yourself in both Spanish and city life.

Carrer de Colón, 18, L’Eixample, 46004 València, Valencia

www.euroace.net

7. 2Day Languages

A modern and stylish Spanish school, 2Day Languages is known for its contemporary approach, small group sizes, and tailored Spanish courses — including intensive programs, DELE preparation, conversation classes, and private lessons. With an emphasis on personalised learning and cultural immersion, the school creates a warm, design-focused space that motivates students of all levels. Located on Avenida del Regne de València in the fashionable L’Eixample district, just a short walk from Ruzafa’s trendy cafés and the city centre, 2Day Languages offers a perfect blend of language learning and urban lifestyle.

Av. del Regne de València, 15, L’Eixample, 46005 València, Valencia

www.2daylanguages.com

8. Don Quijote Valencia

A prestigious and long-established Spanish school, Don Quijote Valencia offers a wide range of high-quality Spanish courses — from intensive group programs and DELE preparation to specialised courses like business Spanish and one-to-one lessons. Known for its experienced teachers and international reputation, the school provides a strong academic foundation alongside a rich cultural activities program. Located on C/ dels Cadirers in the heart of Ciutat Vella, just steps from the historic old town and Valencia Cathedral, Don Quijote places students right at the centre of the city’s vibrant cultural and historical life.

C/ dels Cadirers, 5, Ciutat Vella, 46003 València, Valencia

www.donquijote.org/learn-spanish-spain/valencia/

9. El Carmen Spanish School

A charming and friendly Spanish school, El Carmen Spanish School offers intensive courses, DELE exam preparation, evening classes, and private lessons, all with a focus on immersive, communicative learning tailored to each student’s needs. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and passionate native-speaking teachers, the school creates an ideal environment for rapid language improvement. Situated on C/ de Sant Tomàs in the historic El Carmen neighbourhood, right in the heart of Ciutat Vella and surrounded by lively plazas, tapas bars, and ancient streets, it’s the perfect base for combining Spanish study with cultural discovery.

C/ de Sant Tomàs, 22, Ciutat Vella, 46003 València, Valencia

www.elcarmenspanishschool.com

10. INTEREUROPA

A centrally located Spanish school, INTEREUROPA offers a broad selection of Spanish courses — including intensive programs, DELE preparation, business Spanish, and private lessons — all designed with a communicative, hands-on approach to boost fluency quickly. Renowned for its small class sizes and experienced native teachers, the school provides personalised attention in a welcoming, international environment. Situated right on Plaza del Ayuntamiento in the heart of Ciutat Vella, INTEREUROPA places students at the centre of Valencia’s bustling city life, surrounded by historic landmarks, shops, and cafés.

Pl. de l’Ajuntament, 5, 1ª, Ciutat Vella, 46002 València, Valencia

www.intereuropa.es

11. Vive Spanish

A small and personable Spanish school, Vive Spanish focuses on creating a cosy, supportive learning environment with a range of course options — including intensive group classes, DELE preparation, private lessons, and conversation workshops, all tailored to help students gain confidence and fluency. Known for its friendly atmosphere and engaging native-speaking teachers, the school emphasises real-world communication and cultural exchange. Located on Carrer de la Guàrdia Civil in the lively Benimaclet neighbourhood, just north of the city centre and close to the university area, Vive Spanish offers a vibrant local setting for students to practice their Spanish daily.Carrer de la Guàrdia Civil, 30, Bajo derecha, Benimaclet, 46020 Valencia

www.vivespanish.com