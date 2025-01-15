15 Jan, 2025
15 Jan, 2025 @ 15:30
Revealed: Forbes magazine’s choice as the world’s best retirement city is in Spain

VALENCIA- AERIAL VIEW

AMERICA’S Forbes magazine has picked Valencia as the world’s best city to retire to.

It’s the second-such recommendation for Valencia after the ‘Live and Invest Overseas’ website also plumped for the city last summer.

The New York Times also listed it as one of its ’52 places to go in 2024′.

READ MORE:

Forbes says Valencia brings together various positives which acts as an inducement for a foreigner to to.

Plus points include the transport network, beaches, and the Fallas celebrations which combined make the city ‘an ideal place for stress-free retirement’.

Valencia is also praised for its ‘endless cultural offerings’ and its ‘unbeatable medical care’.

The varied restaurants and sporting events are also mentioned.

Forbes also suggests that American retirees moving there could make appreciable financial savings.

“With an estimated monthly budget of $2,363, life in Valencia costs 53% less than the average annual expenditure of Americans aged 65 and older, according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics,” the magazine highlights.

Forbes also recommends that retirees learn some Spanish to get the best out of Valencia.

In contrast, the same publication listed reasons in December as to why Americans should not live in Spain including high taxes and excessive paperwork.

The four other locations in the magazine’s top five behind Valencia are Cascais (Portugal), Medellin (Colombia), Crete (Greece) and Mazatlan (Mexico).

Alex Trelinski

