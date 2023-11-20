SPAIN is the country to be in for a high standard of city living and quality of lifestyle, according to InterNations—the largest global community for people who live and work abroad.

InterNations has released its 2023 Expat City and its great news for Spain as Malaga tops the poll followed by Alicante and Valencia with Madrid sixth place and Barcelona in the thirteenth slot.

The list ranked 49 cities, based on how expats feel about living and working abroad over the last year.

InterNations surveyed more than 12,000 expats worldwide, representing 177 nationalities and living in 181 countries or territories.

The report considered factors such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and more.

Malaga came top of the list- making it the world’s best city to live and work. One of the oldest cities in the world.

The Andalucian city not only topped the overall list, but it also ranked number one for local friendliness and climate and weather.

It also came first in the work and leisure and the work-life balance subcategories.

Expats also praised Malaga’s safety, affordable public transportation, numerous recreational sports and good social life.

The only negative was employment where Malaga came in at number 41 concerning the local job market.

The top three cities according to InterNations have several things in common—including ease of settling in, high quality of life and strong rankings for personal finance.

“This translates into welcoming cultures that allow for an enjoyable and affordable life,” InterNations said in a statement.

Coming in at the bottom of the overall list was Milan at number 49—making it the world’s worst city in the world to live in of those surveyed.

Rome came in number 48, followed by Vancouver at 47.