Reale Seguros: Insurance in Spain that speaks your language

MOVING to Spain is a dream for many—but when reality hits, things like car insurance or home protection can feel anything but simple. Especially when you’re faced with documents, agents, or claim processes entirely in Spanish.

That’s where Reale Seguros comes in. With a full platform tailored to expats and multilingual document support in English, Dutch, Italian, French and German, it’s no wonder more and more international residents are trusting Reale to keep them protected in their new home.

Your life in Spain, covered from day one

From navigating local driving rules to managing a rented flat, expat life brings its own unique challenges. Reale Seguros offers clear and comprehensive insurance policies that are specifically adapted to the needs of foreigners living in Spain.

Whether you need:

Auto insurance (with options from third-party to full coverage)

(with options from third-party to full coverage) Home protection for both owned and rented properties

for both owned and rented properties Business or shop insurance if you’re running a local venture

if you’re running a local venture Or building and community coverage for apartment blocks or shared housing

You’ll find a Reale Seguros solution for every situation.

Designed for expats, delivered with care

What sets Reale Seguros apart is its human approach. You won’t be left on hold or battling through automated forms in a language you don’t understand.

Instead, you’ll get:

Real, local agents who speak your language

who speak your language Transparent policies that you can understand

Quick and smooth claims process

Support across Spain’s main expat regions: Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol, the Balearics, and beyond

A growing number of Dutch, Italian, and British expats are choosing Reale Seguros for this exact reason: peace of mind, without the paperwork panic.

“As a Dutch family settling in Valencia, Reale Seguros made it easy. We insured our car and our home in one afternoon—with all documentation in our own language,” says Eva, a new Reale Seguros customer.

Insurance you can trust—since 1828

Reale Seguros isn’t new to this. It belongs to the international group Reale Group, whose parent company has nearly two centuries of history, and has had a strong presence across Spain for almost 30 years: they know what it takes to protect what matters—wherever you’re from.

