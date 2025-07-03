A Summer of Stars and Science: Live Planetarium Shows and a Leonardo da Vinci Immersive Exhibit at Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences

VALENCIA’S Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències is offering an extraordinary summer lineup that blends science, art, and family fun. Visitors can enjoy live planetarium shows, immersive experiences dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, and a host of interactive exhibitions and theatrical science shows—all designed to engage audiences of every age.

Live Astronomy: “Summer Nights at the Planetarium”

Back by popular demand, the Hemisfèric presents a new season of Las Nocturnas de Verano—live planetarium sessions taking place every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 PM until September 4. Led by expert presenters, these shows explore the summer night sky, highlighting constellations and the brightest stars of the season. Recommended for audiences aged 10 and up, it’s an inspiring journey through the cosmos in real time.

Celebrating Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius

The Museu de les Ciències is launching one of its most anticipated exhibitions of 2025: Leonardo da Vinci. 500 Years of Genius. This interactive and educational exhibition uses cutting-edge digital technology to explore the multifaceted legacy of da Vinci—not only as an artist, but as a visionary inventor and scientist.

Highlights include:

A fully immersive gallery that transports visitors to Renaissance-era Florence, Rome, and Milan





Themed areas focused on masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and the Vitruvian Man





A recreation of Leonardo’s workshop





A thrilling VR experience titled VR Florence Flyover that lets you soar above the historic city





Family Favorites: From Metamorphosis to Dinosaurs

Designed with families in mind, the museum’s new exhibition Metamorphosis: The Power of Transformation introduces children (ages 6 and up) to the science of change through five fantastical themed zones:

The Enchanted Forest





Mirror, Mirror





The World of Shadows





A Thousand Eyes





The Fairground







Here, young visitors can engage with hands-on exhibits and audiovisual installations that explore transformation in nature, stories, and human growth.

Other kid-friendly attractions include:

L’Espai dels Xiquets (for ages 3–8), where kids can play with water, animals, and sensory experiments





L'Espai dels Xiquets (for ages 3–8), where kids can play with water, animals, and sensory experiments

Teatro de la Ciencia, which presents two shows:



Ramona y Cajal, a scientific musical



High Voltage, a dynamic show about electricity







, which presents two shows:

Space Exploration Continues on the Third Floor

The museum’s third floor offers a journey through space with exhibitions such as:

Mars: The Conquest of a Dream





Zero Gravity





The Moon at Your Fingertips







Guests can also stroll through the Chromosome Forest, an interactive area full of science-based games. Daily science demonstrations and experiments are hosted on the ground floor in the La Ciencia a Escena workshops, running through September 7.

Stunning Fulldome Films at the Hemisfèric

In addition to live planetarium shows, the Hemisfèric’s film schedule includes spectacular fulldome and 3D productions:

Postcards from Other Worlds – A visual journey through the diverse landscapes of the solar system , featuring realistic recreations of Mars’ volcanoes, Titan’s methane lakes, Europa’s icy deserts, and more





– A visual journey through the , featuring realistic recreations of Mars’ volcanoes, Titan’s methane lakes, Europa’s icy deserts, and more Auroras: Northern Lights – A full-dome presentation revealing the science behind one of Earth’s most breathtaking natural phenomena





– A full-dome presentation revealing the science behind one of Earth’s most breathtaking natural phenomena Animal Kingdom and Oceans – 2D fulldome documentaries





and – 2D fulldome documentaries The Enchanted Reef: Kaluoka’hina 3D and Walking with Dinosaurs: Prehistoric Planet 3D





and Amazon Adventure – A stunning IMAX film tracing a true story of discovery in the Amazon rainforest

Extended Summer Hours

To accommodate the seasonal programming, the complex has extended its opening hours:

The Museu de les Ciències will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM through September 7





will be open daily from through Additional daily screenings and events are scheduled at the Hemisfèric

This summer, the City of Arts and Sciences offers a captivating blend of education, entertainment, and inspiration perfect for astronomy lovers, curious minds, and families looking for a meaningful escape.

