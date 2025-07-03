3 Jul, 2025
3 Jul, 2025 @ 10:53
BREAKING: Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, 28, dies in car crash in Spain

Diogo Jota. Credit: Cordon Press

LIVERPOOL and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain.

The 28-year-old was killed alongside his brother, Andre, following the incident in the early hours of this morning.

The crash took place at 12:40am on the A-52 near Palacios de Sanabria, Zamora, when Jota and his brother’s vehicle strayed off road.

The tragic incident comes just two weeks after the winger married his longtime partner.

He won the Premier League this year following a season in which he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

More to follow…

