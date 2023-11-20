THIS is the moment a young tourist was attacked while streaming live in Barcelona at the weekend.

Video footage shared online shows a Japanese man recording himself while walking through the streets of the Catalunya capital.

In the clip, two men can suddenly be seen flanking him before they start trying to speak with him.

One of the attackers begins speaking in English, before a third man appears off camera.

Atracan a un streamer japonés mientras retransmitía en directo paseando por Barcelona con la técnica del mataleón.

Towards the end the video, one of the men suddenly wraps their arm around the man’s neck as he is seen falling to the ground.

Chokehold attacks on tourists are increasing at an alarming rate in Barcelona.

On November 4, two men were filmed attacking a foreign man on Calle Banys Nous in the Gothic quarter of the city.

They robbed him of his phone and wallet before leaving him unconscious on the ground.