REVEALED- Two causes behind fatal Diogo Jota car crash in Spain

EXCESS speed and a burst tyre were the likely reasons behind last Thursday’s fatal car crash in Spain that killed Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Guardia Civil experts from Zamora in north-west Spain confirmed their preliminary findings on Tuesday.

Reports in the El Pais newspaper revealed that the Portuguese international Jota was behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan.

The accident happened at 12.30am last Thursday on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in Zamora province when the car crashed into the central reservation.

The Guardia said the car drove at ‘very high speed’ on a road restricted to 120 kms/h and that a rear tyre burst during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Sources close to the probe told El Pais that the impact with the reservation guardrail was so strong that it split the car’s fuel tank, leading to an explosion that was ‘impossible to survive’.

The court of Puebla de Sanabria has yet to receive the export report as it examines the circumstances behind the crash.

Jota had rented the Lamborghini days earlier in Barcelona, amidst suggestions that driving such a powerful vehicle can be difficult without experience.

He was heading to Santander to catch a ferry to the UK, as recent medical issues meant it was no recommended for him to travel by plane to join his Liverpool colleagues for pre-season training and matches.

