WATCH: Tourists astonished as troops, helicopters and full might of Spanish Navy storm Malaga beach

SUNBATHERS and tourists were treated to an unexpected spectacle yesterday as the Spanish Navy launched a full-scale amphibious landing exercise on Malaga’s La Malagueta beach.

The exercise saw troops abseiling from helicopters and speedboats bursting onto the sand, leaving locals and tourists alike wide-eyed and reaching for their cameras.

Local authorities had announced the event in advance, but for many visitors, the reality of troops and military hardware on the beach was a surprise.

The operation, which kicked off around 11am, saw Spain’s naval flagship aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I and the Galicia landing platform dock (LPD) anchor off the coast, setting the stage for a dramatic display of military might.

Helicopters buzzed overhead, kicking up sand and sea spray, while infantry units stormed the beach, supported by a fleet of speedboats cutting through the waves.

The sight of armed personnel and the roar of aircraft overhead turned what is typically a tranquil stretch of coastline into a scene reminiscent of a Hollywood action film.

The exercise was not a response to any real threat but part of a planned demonstration of the Spanish Navy’s capabilities, specifically a simulated hostage rescue operation.

It involved marines, fast boats, and landing craft, showcasing the versatility and readiness of Spain’s naval forces.

The Juan Carlos I, the largest warship ever built in Spain, and the Galicia, known for its roles in international missions including anti-piracy operations and disaster relief, were central to the manoeuvre.

This is not the first time Malaga has hosted such an event, but the scale and proximity to a popular tourist area made it particularly notable.

The Galicia has a storied history, having been deployed to Iraq for humanitarian aid and participating in post-hurricane relief efforts in Valencia, while the Juan Carlos I continues to be the pride of Spain’s naval prowess.

