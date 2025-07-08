8 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
8 Jul, 2025 @ 17:00
·
1 min read

WATCH: Tourists astonished as troops, helicopters and full might of Spanish Navy storm Malaga beach

by

SUNBATHERS and tourists were treated to an unexpected spectacle yesterday as the Spanish Navy launched a full-scale amphibious landing exercise on Malaga’s La Malagueta beach.

The exercise saw troops abseiling from helicopters and speedboats bursting onto the sand, leaving locals and tourists alike wide-eyed and reaching for their cameras.

Local authorities had announced the event in advance, but for many visitors, the reality of troops and military hardware on the beach was a surprise. 

READ MORE: ‘They won’t move us as we don’t cause trouble’ Malaga Airport provides oasis of calm for the homeless

YouTube video

The operation, which kicked off around 11am, saw Spain’s naval flagship aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I and the Galicia landing platform dock (LPD) anchor off the coast, setting the stage for a dramatic display of military might. 

Helicopters buzzed overhead, kicking up sand and sea spray, while infantry units stormed the beach, supported by a fleet of speedboats cutting through the waves. 

The sight of armed personnel and the roar of aircraft overhead turned what is typically a tranquil stretch of coastline into a scene reminiscent of a Hollywood action film.

READ MORE: Malaga airport to nearly double in size and handle 36m passengers – as Costa del Sol bets big on tourism

The exercise was not a response to any real threat but part of a planned demonstration of the Spanish Navy’s capabilities, specifically a simulated hostage rescue operation. 

It involved marines, fast boats, and landing craft, showcasing the versatility and readiness of Spain’s naval forces. 

The Juan Carlos I, the largest warship ever built in Spain, and the Galicia, known for its roles in international missions including anti-piracy operations and disaster relief, were central to the manoeuvre.

READ MORE: Tourist warning in Spain: Foreign woman ‘needle spiked in Malaga nightclub’

This is not the first time Malaga has hosted such an event, but the scale and proximity to a popular tourist area made it particularly notable. 

The Galicia has a storied history, having been deployed to Iraq for humanitarian aid and participating in post-hurricane relief efforts in Valencia, while the Juan Carlos I continues to be the pride of Spain’s naval prowess.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Narcos burn boat at sea and cook cocaine worth millions as Spanish cops close in

Latest from Lead

Go toTop