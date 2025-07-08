Spending power of foreign property buyers in Spain levelled up in 2024 as prices soar

PROPERTY purchase deals in Spain by foreigners flattened out last year to €11.7 billion of sales- up by just 0.4% in value compared to 2023.

That compares to over €14.5 million in sales recorded in 2018.

Figures compiled by the Ministry of Housing showed that the overwhelming number of non-Spanish purchases were second-hand housing.

Foreign buyers accounted for 19.1% of the 122,118 transactions carried out last year- down 988 on the 2023 total as prices continue to soar due to demand outstripping supply.

By origin, buyers from the United Kingdom led the foreign pack, with 8.6% of the total, followed by those from Germany (6.7%), Morocco (5.7%) and France (5.4%).

The biggest interest in new properties came from Belgium which accounted for 32.4% of their citizen’s purchases followed by Poland (30.8%), the Netherlands (29.8%) and Sweden (23.8%).

In the second-hand market, 87% of deals done by French nationals were for such properties.

Next on the list is Morocco (85.9%), Romania (85%), Argentina (85%), Ireland (83.9%) and Italy (83.5%).

The most popular areas for foreigners to buy a home were the Balearic and Canary Islands, along with the Valencian Community, where Alicante province dominates.

Last year was the last full 12-month period for the Golden Visa scheme which ended in April.

It allowed foreigners to buy a property in Spain and gain residency by spending at least €500,000 on a home.

Purchases of over €500,000 accounted for just over 10% of foreign transactions of which 47.5% were from outside the European Union.

