8 Jul, 2025
8 Jul, 2025 @ 17:15
Spending power of foreign property buyers in Spain levelled up in 2024 as prices soar

Foreign property purchases slowed down in 2024 as real estate market cools off in Spain

PROPERTY purchase deals in Spain by foreigners flattened out last year to €11.7 billion of sales- up by just 0.4% in value compared to 2023.

That compares to over €14.5 million in sales recorded in 2018.

Figures compiled by the Ministry of Housing showed that the overwhelming number of non-Spanish purchases were second-hand housing.

Foreign buyers accounted for 19.1% of the 122,118 transactions carried out last year- down 988 on the 2023 total as prices continue to soar due to demand outstripping supply.

By origin, buyers from the United Kingdom led the foreign pack, with 8.6% of the total, followed by those from Germany (6.7%), Morocco (5.7%) and France (5.4%).

The biggest interest in new properties came from Belgium which accounted for 32.4% of their citizen’s purchases followed by Poland (30.8%), the Netherlands (29.8%) and Sweden (23.8%).

In the second-hand market, 87% of deals done by French nationals were for such properties.

Next on the list is Morocco (85.9%), Romania (85%), Argentina (85%), Ireland (83.9%) and Italy (83.5%).

The most popular areas for foreigners to buy a home were the Balearic and Canary Islands, along with the Valencian Community, where Alicante province dominates.

Last year was the last full 12-month period for the Golden Visa scheme which ended in April.

It allowed foreigners to buy a property in Spain and gain residency by spending at least €500,000 on a home.

Purchases of over €500,000 accounted for just over 10% of foreign transactions of which 47.5% were from outside the European Union.

