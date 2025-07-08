Malaga airport to nearly double in size and handle 36m passengers – as Costa del Sol bets big on tourism

THE Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport’s renovations will allow up to 11 million more passengers to pass through its doors compared to last year.

This means the maximum capacity will be 36 million passengers, as reported by SUR.

“This is as far as Málaga Airport goes; this is the maximum it can go,” warned the sources consulted by SUR.

Last year, passenger traffic almost reached 25 million.

Its current terminal and dock capacity is 30 million people, which is expected to be almost reached this year, with 27 million people set to visit the airport.

In the first five months of the year, the airport saw 7.7% more passengers than those seen in the same period last year.

The May boost, with a further increase of 8.7% and a record 2,584,681 visitors, has brought the number of people who have used these facilities between January and last month to almost ten million, according to Aena.

The investment needed for the expansion is yet to be announced, but will likely amount to hundreds of millions of euros. The airport renovation will be put out to tender in the coming weeks, with work on the ground set to begin in 2029.

A proposed redesign includes doubling the terminal’s surface area from 80,000 square meters to approximately 140,000.

If further airport growth is needed, new options will need to be explored such as developing nearby land such as the Airport City project as proposed by the Alhaurin de la Torre City Council.

