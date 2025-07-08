British man found dead on a street in Spain’s Ibiza – drug use suspected

THE death of a British man who died in plain sight on an Ibizencan street is being investigated by the National Police, working under the assumption that the use of drugs was involved.

The British man, aged between 45 and 50, was found on Sunday just past midnight in the Platja d’en Bossa area in Ibiza, in front of the four star Twiins hotel. He was already in cardiac arrest when emergency services arrived.

Initial explanations point to the death as a result of the consumption of narcotics, but the autopsy will confirm this.

More information is expected tomorrow.

READ MORE: Ibiza launch for amazing new photographic book on the darker unseen world of a superstar DJ

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.