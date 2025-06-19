Ibiza launch for amazing new photographic book on the darker unseen world of a superstar DJ

A SEMINAL photo of superstar DJ Seth Troxler sleeping on a bench at Barcelona airport and others spread on the floor at Ibiza airport are the highlight of a new book launched this week in the Balearic Islands.

In Between, by fellow DJ Bill Patrick, highlights the less glamorous unseen side of a world dance music tour.

Featuring 250 photos taken during a gruelling ten-month, 20 country, four continent whirl alongside American Troxler, many were taken in Spain.

“Ibiza seemed the perfect place for a book party,” Patrick, 47, from New York, told the Olive Press at the party at the hip Standard Hotel, in Ibiza Town.

DJ Bill Patrick with his new book.

“I lived for many years in Berlin, inspired by its creative and music side, and Ibiza has similar creative vibes,” he added.

Patrick, who has developed his photography career while battling cancer, took the photos between February and November 2023.

The snapshots – featuring everything from camels in Egypt to drag queens in America – offer an intimate glimpse of life on the road and an ode to friendship.

One picture shows a couple arguing on a street corner in New York during Halloween, while another has a ballerina adjusting the ribbons of her pointes in Athens.

Patrick’s work, shot on half a dozen 35mm cameras, has been exhibited in New York, London and Budapest.

“We wanted to make a book that was the antithesis of social media,” explained Troxler at the glitzy launch this week.

He added it was entirely using celluloid and the one time Patrick tried to use a digital camera ‘someone spilled liquid over it and it broke,’.

“The world was telling him something,” he joked.

The pair, who are close friends, regularly visit Ibiza, where Troxler has over a dozen slots booked in this summer, including seminal headlining shows at Pacha and Amnesia.

He is also playing in Mallorca and Barcelona in August and Madrid in October.

“Seth is a dynamo with so much energy,” Patrick told the Olive Press. “I spent a year on tour with him taking these pics – and that’s why he’s got his name on the book. I’m top billing though.”

He continued: “It is incredibly hard work DJ’ing – and for most jobbing, working class DJs, it’s dealing with economy class and cheap hotels – after a dozen years it takes it out of you … and these photos hopefully show that.”

