8 Jul, 2025
8 Jul, 2025 @ 13:00
1 min read

WATCH: Forest fire smoke travels hundreds of kilometres to Costa Blanca

by
WATCH: Residents told to shut windows as forest fire smoke travels hundreds of kilometres to Costa Blanca
SKIES OVER TORREVIEJA, TUESDAY

A CATALUNYA forest fire has generated smoke which has travelled hundreds of kilometres south to parts of Alicante province on Tuesday.

The Valencian 112 emergency phone number received a significant volume of calls about a smoke smell in large parts of the area.

Many feared it was connected to a localised blaze which they could not work out where it had originated.

Councils including Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada issued recommendations for residents to keep their windows closed while the smell continues.

The Valencian Emergency Coordination Centre confirmed the smoke was linked to the fire going on in Pauls, Tarragona.

It was visible around the Costa Blanca and left a strong aroma in places like the Vega Baja and Las Marinas.

From sunrise, smoke was spotted coupled with a smell, despite the large distance from the fire in Catalunya.

Some councils in the southern Costa Blanca advised, as a precaution, certain groups like the elderly and children to limit outdoor activities- especially if they have respiratory issues.

The smoke is also combining with Saharan dust to create the strange-looking sky, but so far no air quality issues have been reported.

Further south, around 100 calls were made to 112 operators in the Murcia region before 9.30am about the smoke.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

