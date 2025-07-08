WATCH: Forest fire smoke travels hundreds of kilometres to Costa Blanca

A CATALUNYA forest fire has generated smoke which has travelled hundreds of kilometres south to parts of Alicante province on Tuesday.

The Valencian 112 emergency phone number received a significant volume of calls about a smoke smell in large parts of the area.

Many feared it was connected to a localised blaze which they could not work out where it had originated.

¡Humo y fuerte olor a quemado procedente del #incendio forestal en #Paüls (#Tarragona)! Esta mañana (08/07/2025), vistas desde la Playa del Acequión, en #Torrevieja (#Alicante). Las partículas llegan por el cambio en la dirección del viento a nordeste. Vídeo: @ballesta_cruz. pic.twitter.com/0iGoeUFuSz — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) July 8, 2025

Councils including Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada issued recommendations for residents to keep their windows closed while the smell continues.

The Valencian Emergency Coordination Centre confirmed the smoke was linked to the fire going on in Pauls, Tarragona.

It was visible around the Costa Blanca and left a strong aroma in places like the Vega Baja and Las Marinas.

From sunrise, smoke was spotted coupled with a smell, despite the large distance from the fire in Catalunya.

Some councils in the southern Costa Blanca advised, as a precaution, certain groups like the elderly and children to limit outdoor activities- especially if they have respiratory issues.

The smoke is also combining with Saharan dust to create the strange-looking sky, but so far no air quality issues have been reported.

Further south, around 100 calls were made to 112 operators in the Murcia region before 9.30am about the smoke.

