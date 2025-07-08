8 Jul, 2025
8 Jul, 2025 @ 13:05
2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in El Perello with pool – € 295,000

This finca offers 122m2 of a really handsomely renovated residential house with small plunge pool and a delightful terrace and it also offers another 50m2 residential house with a separate escritura. It is also interesting that there are 33,166m2 of olive trees planted on gently descending terraces. The main house was reimagined with 'rustic' as its soul—rustic but with a modern touch so you have all the comforts you need to live a wise life among the olive groves and yuccas. Inside, the kitchen is of 16m2 with a gas hob and oven, two fridges, and a great Belfast sink resting in a… See full property details

Finca/Country House

El Perelló, Tarragona

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 295,000

