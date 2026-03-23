23 Mar, 2026
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23 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Deltebre with pool garage – € 300,000

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4 bedroom Villa for sale in Deltebre with pool garage - € 300

Riumar is a small urbanisation of just over 1,000 houses located directly on the beach and surrounded by the Ebro Delta Natural Park. It has 18 restaurants and 5 beach bars, a SPAR supermarket and a small river port. Land with a surface area of two hundred and fifty-three metres and twenty-eight square decimetres. Inside there is a semi-basement and ground floor semi-detached single-family house. It has a total constructed area of 119m2. The semi-basement floor, with a constructed area of 35m2, consists partly of a garage with no interior distribution and partly with a sanitary chamber. The… See full property details

Villa

Deltebre, Tarragona

  4 beds

  1 baths

€ 300,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Deltebre with pool garage - € 300,000

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