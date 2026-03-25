2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Cala Murada with pool garage – € 420,000

Modern terraced house This beautifully located house is fully furnished and ready to move into. It is situated in a very quiet residential complex surrounded by sunny terraces and pleasant shaded areas under pine trees. A spacious pool with a newly renovated terrace made of Santanyí stone completes this comfortable home. The property features new windows and shutters as well as mosquito screens in all rooms. The ground floor offers an entrance hall, guest toilet, and a brand-new modern fully equipped kitchen with plenty of storage space, leaving nothing to be desired. From there, you enter a… See full property details

Terraced Villa

Cala Murada, Majorca

2 beds 2 baths

€ 420,000

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