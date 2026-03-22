22 Mar, 2026
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22 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Olerdola with pool – € 390,000

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4 bedroom Villa for sale in Olerdola with pool - € 390

For sale: Detached single-family home, built in 2005, featuring a reinforced concrete structure and classic tiled roof. The property offers large double-glazed windows that fill every room with natural light. The house includes 4 spacious and bright bedrooms, suitable for double beds, wardrobes, and study areas. It has several full bathrooms plus a guest bathroom at the entrance. The layout is distributed over two very comfortable floors, all in excellent condition. The living room stands out for its fireplace and double-height ceiling, creating a wonderful sense of space; from here, you can… See full property details

Villa

Olèrdola, Barcelona

  4 beds

  4 baths

€ 390,000

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Olerdola with pool - € 390,000

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