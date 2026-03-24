3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Costa Adeje with garage – € 474,995

This renovated three-bedroom townhouse in the Mirador del Roque complex is located in the sought-after residential area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. El Madroñal is an upmarket and well-connected area of Adeje, known for its convenient location close to the coast, beaches, shopping centres, restaurants, schools, and leisure facilities. With easy access to the motorway, you can reach all parts of Tenerife quickly and easily. The house is set over two floors and enjoys sea and mountain views. The upper level offers an open-plan living space with a fully equipped American-style kitchen, dining… See full property details

Townhouse

Costa Adeje, Tenerife

3 beds 2 baths

€ 474,995

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