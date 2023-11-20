GIBRALTAR is getting ready to host the Netball World Youth Cup in 2025 for players under 21 years of age using its extensive facilities created for the 2019 Island Games.

Its local organising committee met for the first time last week after coordinating with the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 that have been regularly planning for the event for the last six months.

Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon, showed CEO of World Netball Clare Briegal and Technical Delegate for the NWYC 2025 Megan Fey around the facilities on offer.

Bruzon, who took over from the retiring Steven Linares after the last election, met with the local committee to find out more about the event.

The minister called it ‘a real honour’ for Gibraltar and the local netball association.

“The meeting provided me with a fantastic insight into the NWYC 2025 and to help me grasp just how important and prestigious it is,” he said.

“I also had the pleasure of meeting both Clare Briegal and Megan Fey from World Netball and reaffirmed His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s full commitment to the event. exciting times ahead.

“A massive thanks for all those at the Gibraltar Netball Association, the Local Organising Committee and the Executive Board for their continued hard work and contributions,” he added.

The Netball World Youth Cup is held every four years at different locations.

New Zealand won the last two event in Gaborone, Botswana and Glasgow, Scotland respectively.

Australia won the 2009 event but came second to its regional partner at the last two events.

A total of 20 different teams took part in the last four events.

Over 20 million people play netball around the world in 117 countries, the global body said on its website.

