15 Jan, 2025
15 Jan, 2025 @ 16:00
Spain welcomed record number of foreign tourists in 2024

A RECORD 94 million foreign tourists visited Spain last year- 10% more than in 2023.

Tourism accounts for 13% of the country’s GDP with Spain boosting its ranking as the world’s second-most visited national destination.

Employment in the tourist sector was up by 3.6% compared to a year earlier.

Spain smashes annual foreign tourist record with one month to spare- boosted by British holidaymakers
PACKED BEACH IN SPAIN(Cordon Press image)

Speaking in Madrid on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu said; “The figures are really spectacular and very positive but they force us to take care of and maintain the tourism model, with a model of empathy with society and humility because the model has to improve”.

The spend by foreign tourists last year is estimated at around €126 billion- a 16% rise on 2023, according to Hereu.

The boom has generated a backlash in tourist hotspots with residents in cities like Barcelona complaining that surging visitor numbers are driving up rents and changing the fabric of their neighbourhoods.

Jordi Hereu said: “In Barcelona they have decided that there will be no tourist flats in a few years which is their eight but is aimed at the sustainability of the tourist model.

MINISTER HEREU(La Moncloa image)

As for the type of people coming to Spain, the Minister said he wanted a wide variety.

“We want all kinds of visitors, from all destinations, interests, we don’t just want millionaires.”

“I want young people and families,” he added.

The Ministry’s analysis is that 97% of tourists are satisfied with their holiday in Spain, which means 65% plan to return over the next 12 months.

