Spain’s ‘saturated’ holiday destinations to avoid in 2025, according to prestigious tourism guide

by
Respected guide book tells tourists to avoid three popular holiday destinations in Spain
BARCELONA TOURIST PROTEST, JULY 2024

THREE popular Spanish holiday areas have been put on a list of ‘forbidden destinations’ by a prestigious travel guide due to tourist saturation.

Fodors 2025 ‘forbidden’ list includes Mallorca, Barcelona, and the Canary Islands.

Venice, Tokyo, and Bali are also featured by the guide’s editors.

READ MORE:

ANTI-TOURIST PROTEST, BARCELONA

Mallorca had previously been included on the list in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The island is described as a destination of ‘unsustainable popularity’.

All of the Spanish locations have been described as ‘coveted tourist spots which are collapsing under the weight of their own prominence”,

“Governments tend to prioritise visitor experiences over the well-being of local residents,” said Fodors.

“Touring cities full of tourists is frustrating; Sightseeing in villages where locals resent your presence is disturbing and wandering through nature plagued by garbage is depressing,” the editors added.

“The destinations on the list of ‘forbidden’ places deserve the fame and adoration they receive and they are worthy of thei time and money,” the guide acknowledges.

The Fodors editors however warn that visiting these places ‘rarely results in happy travellers’, due to tourist saturation.

All three Spanish black-listed areas saw massive protests against saturation last year.

Barcelona’s mayor Jaume Collboni announced that tourist flats will be outlawed by November 2028 in an attempt to relieve the city’s housing crisis which has seen rental prices surge by over 70% in just a decade.

Protestors had argued that short-term rentals, such as tourist apartments offered by Airbnb, take up valuable housing stock and drive up prices, forcing many locals to leave the city centre for the suburbs or nearby towns.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nearly 8% of all homes in Spain are in danger of flooding under new risk evaluation caused by the deadly Valencia DANA

Shoppers warned about 'tricks' and needing to fully check price tags as big January sales start in Spain
Shoppers warned about ‘tricks’ and needing to check price tags as big January sales start in Spain

