Shoppers warned about ‘tricks’ and needing to check price tags as big January sales start in Spain

SPAIN’S major retailers opened their doors to the January sales on Tuesday after online bargains started being offered on Monday- the Three Kings holiday.

Spain’s consumer organisation, the OCU, says that many people will use the traditional winter sales to buy clothes and shoes, but has warned customers to be aware of their rights and to look out for ruses.

The OCU predicts ‘significant increase’ in purchases during the sales period which normally run until February 28 with a ‘significant boost’ for the retail sector.

The head of the El Corte Ingles department stores, Alfredo Carvajal, said that ‘sales prospects are good and are in line with Christmas’.

The sales period is also good for jobs attracting 172,450 temporary staff this year, 19.8% more than in 2024, especially in the transport and logistics sector, according to a report published by Randstad.

The logistics sector accounts for 67% of planned hires, a total of 115,625, and is consolidating its position as ‘the main driver of employment at this time of year’, with an increase in contracts of 26.1% compared to 2024.

The most in-demand jobs are packers, forklift operators, warehouse workers, carriers, shop assistants and customer service personnel, according to Randstad.

Meanwhile, the OCU has issued its annual warning to customers to make sure they are not hood-winked by bogus bargains.

The OCU says people should carefully study price labels which must show, together with the discount, their original price, or clearly indicate the percentage of the discount.

Buyers are also advised to always keep receipts and invoices which may be needed for a future claim.

In online purchases, the group says that a consumer has 14 calendar days to return the purchase if they are not satisfied.

The Facua consumer association has also listed 15 ‘tricks’ that may be played on shoppers.

They include posters announcing sales which ‘take up more space’ in the store than the actual products that are on sale; clothes with an alleged discount that were not sold in the shop ahead of the sales: defective products; and a con where 70% reductions are promised but are limited to just five or six products from the entire store.