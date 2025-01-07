7 Jan, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jan, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Girl suffers electric shock when taking selfie and falls eight metres from bridge in Mallorca

by
Selfie-taking girl electrocuted and falls eight metres after climbing railway bridge in Mallorca

A TEENAGER is fighting for her life after being electrocuted and falling eight metres when taking a selfie on a bridge at a Mallorca train station.

The 16-year-old girl is being treated at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital.

The incident happened at around 4am on Tuesday when she was with friends at the Son Costa railway station.

READ MORE:

SON COSTA ACCIDENT SCENE(Policia de Palma image)

The girl had climbed up part of the walkway bridge to take a photo when she suffered an electric shock and fell onto the railway line.

No trains were running at the time.

Emergency services were mobilised to rescue her with the teenager suffering burns and multiple fractures.

Reports suggested that she was conscious during the rescue.

The Policia Nacional are leading investigations and have interviewed her friends.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Shoppers warned about 'tricks' and needing to fully check price tags as big January sales start in Spain
Previous Story

Shoppers warned about ‘tricks’ and needing to check price tags as big January sales start in Spain

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Shoppers warned about 'tricks' and needing to fully check price tags as big January sales start in Spain

Shoppers warned about ‘tricks’ and needing to check price tags as big January sales start in Spain

SPAIN’S major retailers opened their doors to the January sales
Respected guide book tells tourists to avoid three popular holiday destinations in Spain

Spain’s ‘saturated’ holiday destinations to avoid in 2025, according to prestigious tourism guide

THREE popular Spanish holiday areas have been put on a