Girl suffers electric shock when taking selfie and falls eight metres from bridge in Mallorca

A TEENAGER is fighting for her life after being electrocuted and falling eight metres when taking a selfie on a bridge at a Mallorca train station.

The 16-year-old girl is being treated at Palma’s Son Espases Hospital.

The incident happened at around 4am on Tuesday when she was with friends at the Son Costa railway station.

SON COSTA ACCIDENT SCENE(Policia de Palma image)

The girl had climbed up part of the walkway bridge to take a photo when she suffered an electric shock and fell onto the railway line.

No trains were running at the time.

Emergency services were mobilised to rescue her with the teenager suffering burns and multiple fractures.

Reports suggested that she was conscious during the rescue.

The Policia Nacional are leading investigations and have interviewed her friends.