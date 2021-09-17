THE tourist that fell from a popular viewpoint in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm has tragically died after fighting for her life in hospital.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian woman had plummeted over the railings of Castle Viewpoint as she reportedly attempted to take a picture of herself to post to her social media accounts.

The woman had fallen 20 metres below onto the rocks before being dragged out into the sea just after 6pm on Tuesday evening, a time when a red flag had been flown to warn the public of the rough seas.

It is understood that once the alarm was raised, lifeguards rushed in their speed boat to pull her out of the water.

Once at the scene, paramedics continued to perform CPR before transferring her to Alicante General Hospital where she was receiving treatment for hypothermia and injuries sustained from the fall.

However, after three days fighting for her life in intensive care she sadly succumbed to her injuries and died on Friday afternoon.

Last year, Guardia Civil launched a campaign to warn the public about the dangers of taking a selfie after a series of related deaths in Spain.

"Que no sea tu último selfie"#TenCabeza



Ayúdanos a difundir. Haz RT ? pic.twitter.com/oT4sjGTkst — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) July 1, 2020

In the video to accompany the campaign, a man with a selfie stick is seen searching for the perfect angle on the edge of a cliff.

He then staggers and appears to lose his footing before an officer intervenes to save him.

Photo credit: Visit Benidorm

