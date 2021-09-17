LOVE Island star has shared a glimpse inside her sun-soaked birthday celebrations in the south of Spain with fans.

Dani Dyer turned 25 in the sunshine after jetting off to Almeria with her parents and son Santiago for some much-needed downtime.

She has been sharing snaps of her stunning break on her Instagram and YouTube as she looks back on her August birthday celebrations.

Dani’s family and friends enjoyed an al fresco dinner as they celebrated her turning 25 on August 8 – but fans have only just caught a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrations.

Letting followers take a look at her intimate birthday party, she shared a clip of her father Danny toasting to his ‘sweet one’.

The EastEnders star said: ‘Happy birthday to my sweet one. Twenty-five years, no, a quarter of a century old. Cheers.’

Meanwhile, Dani’s mother Jo arranged for the holiday home in Almeria to be covered in balloons along with a huge Happy Birthday sign.

The reality star got emotional as she spoke to the camera, saying:”’I feel like the luckiest girl ever. I’m gonna cry.”

READ MORE

Love Island’s Dani Dyer pays nod to Spanish heritage