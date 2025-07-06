LIFE IN SPAIN: Timeless wisdom with a Spanish twist -10 everyday proverbs to know

EVERY culture has its tradition of proverbs.

Spain is no exception.

Here are ten examples of proverbs that you are likely to hear every day. They embody folk wisdom – the accumulated experience of many generations, and they also have a whiff of poetry about them!

If you are learning Spanish, why not memorise one or two of them? When you drop them into the conversation, your Spanish friends will be deeply impressed! life – along with their meanings and a little context to help you use them like a local:

1. Los años no perdonen

“The years don’t forgive”. It’s a way of saying, no-one escapes the ageing process, and we’re better off growing old gracefully.

2. Te conozco, bacalao

The full saying is “te conozco, bacalao, aunque vengas disfrao”. (“I know you codfish, even though you’ve shown up in disguise.”) The meaning is, ‘I can see through your pretence’.

3. No hay dos, sin tres

There aren’t two, without three. It’s a bit like the English saying, “troubles always come in threes”, but it applies the ‘rule of three’ to good things, too.

4. Hasta el cuarenta de mayo no te quites el sayo

“Sayo” is an old word, meaning “costume”. And the fortieth of May clearly doesn’t exist. What it means is, “Don’t cast aside your warm clothing until the ninth of June.”

5. No hay quinto malo

In a bullfight, there are traditionally six bulls. Fans of the spectacle say, the fifth bull is always good – “there is no bad fifth”. The great matador of Ronda, Antonio Ordóñez, liked a drink. He adapted this saying to “no hay tinto malo” – “There’s no red wine that’s unpalatable”.

6. En la viña del Señor, hay de todo

“In God’s vineyard, there are all types.” We need to allow for the eccentricity of others. It wouldn’t do if we were all the same.

7. A donde te quieran mucho, no vayas a menudo

“Where you are deeply loved, don’t go often.” That is to say, you will wear out your welcome if you show up all the time. Maintain your mystique by appearing sparingly.

8. Cuando hay hambre, no hay mal pan

“When there is hunger, there’s no such thing as bad bread.” If people are in need, they stop being fussy.

9. No hay mal que dure cien años

“There is no problem which lasts a hundred years.” You may be going through a time of troubles, but it will end.

10. Del dicho al hecho, hay mucho trecho

“Between the word and the deed, there’s quite a space.” Anyone can talk big: it’s more impressive if you can back up your claims with action.

