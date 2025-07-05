5 Jul, 2025
5 Jul, 2025
Spain orders famous antidepressant to be recalled after batch was found with ‘impurities’

Pills

The AEMPS (Agencia Espanola de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios) has detected impurities within the drug Ludiomil, which contains the active ingredient of maprotiline and is used to treat depression.

Produced by the company Cenexi, based in France, the drug is in high demand and used by many.

A recall has now been ordered from the market of ‘all the units distributed of the affected batches’, to be returned to the laboratory through the usual channels. 

Health authorities in the different autonomous communities of Spain have also been informed of the incident so that they can monitor the withdrawal.

Duloxetine, another antidepressant, was also withdrawn in May.

Staff Reporter

