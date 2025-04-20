LIFE IN SPAIN: Spanish surnames – why do they have two?

HAVE you ever experienced – or more likely, caused – confusion over your use of surnames?

If you’re not Spanish, you know the rule. Two Christian names, one surname.

Keir Rodney Starmer. Photo: Cordon Press

Example – the British Prime Minister is Sir Keir Rodney Starmer.

Not difficult, is it?

But if he went into a bank or Town Hall in Spain, he would cause havoc. They’ll ask him, “Señor Keir, what are your apellidos?” (‘Apellido’ is the Spanish word for surname).

They might even call him, “Señor Rodney”.

Imagine showing up with two sources of ID – your British passport and a Spanish residence card, for example. One surname on one document, two on the other.

Mayhem.

The Spaniard facing you will tell you blankly, “You can’t exist.”

Here’s the Spanish rule: one Christian name, two surnames.

Penélope Cruz Sánchez. Photo: © PI via ZUMA Press Wire and Cordon Press

Example – Spanish actress Penélope Cruz Sánchez

Dad’s surname, followed by mum’s.

Penelope will use both surnames for anything formal or official.

When giving her name informally, she’ll just use her first surname. So, if the Olive Press asks to interview her she’ll go by her famous screen name “Penélope Cruz”.

It’s her father’s surname.

But there are two sub-rules that we need to think about.

1. If her surnames were reversed and her dad’s surname was Sánchez and mother’s Cruz, Penélope’s first surname would be a little dull. “Sánchez” is a bit like being known as ‘Jones’ in Cardiff. Spaniards like things to be showy, glittery. “Cruz” is much more interesting. So she could have chosen to be known as “Penélope Cruz” anyway.

2. When Penélope married fello actor Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem she did NOT adopt her husband’s name and become Penélope Encinas Bardem. She remained “Penélope Cruz Sánchez” – as do all Spanish women, who retain their maiden name(s). But any children they may have will officially take the male surnames and become Pedro (for example) Encinas Cruz.



In summary, then, use your father’s surname first, and your maternal surname second, UNLESS you prefer your maternal surname – and girls, if you marry, don’t change names!

